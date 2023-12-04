Federal Secretary highlights need for water governance in Pakistan

The Federal Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, emphasized the need for water governance and changing water management and agriculture practices in Pakistan. He addressed an international conference on 'Pakistan Water Week 2023' and highlighted the importance of the event in addressing the country's water issues.

The conference, titled 'Transformative Pathways for Water and Food System in a Climate Resilient Pakistan,' was organized by IWMI, PCRWR, and CGIARs Water, Land and Ecosystems Programme. Secretary Murtaza stated that water scarcity in Pakistan is primarily due to excessive usage in the agriculture sector, and the Punjab Water Act provides a governance framework for water allocation in the province





