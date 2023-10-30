Federal Cabinet Meeting Underway: Matters Related To Political Situation, Elections Being Discussed

Punjab cabinet to approve next four months’ budget tomorrowCM Naqvi convenes special cabinet meeting مزید پڑھ ⮕

Government working to tackle economic challenges with agricultural sector on priority: FinminInflation remains problem, efforts are underway to bring it under control: Dr Shamshad Akhtar مزید پڑھ ⮕

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: England Batting Underway Against India In LucknowIndia batting is underway against England in 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Both teams played five matches each so far in the tournament. India won all their matches and sitting at second place with ten points. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Batting Underway Against Afghanistan In PuneAfghanistan elect to field after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in 30th match of ICC World Cup in Pune. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live . Both teams so far played five matches each in the mega event. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka won two matches each while lost three matches. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Oppo A2m: A New Budget 5G Phone with Dimensity 700 SoCFollowing the recent release of the Oppo A2x, its closely related counterpart, the Oppo A2m, is currently in development مزید پڑھ ⮕