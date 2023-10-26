Earth's atmosphere is filling up with tiny metal particles

(Web Desk) - Tiny particles of metal are gathering in the atmosphere as a result of decommissioned satellites and rockets falling back to Earth and burning up on reentry

And the problem that will only get worse as commercial space launches become more frequent and satellite constellations grow, the research warns. Daniel Murphy, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory and lead author on the study, said it’s unclear if the tiny pieces of metal have a negative impact on the environment or human health.

But, he said, the worry is that having more metals in this region of the stratosphere could have a knock-on effect on other layers and processes in the rest of the Earth's atmosphere. The researchers found evidence of metals like niobium, copper, lithium and aluminum that Murphy said most likely came from burnt up rocket and satellite remains. headtopics.com

