Earthquake jolts Pakistan’s Swat, adjacent areas

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush Mountains range area at a depth of 120 kilometers. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property was reported from any part of Swat due to the earthquake.

