EU leaders to call for Gaza humanitarian corridors to get aid in

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU leaders are poised to call for humanitarian corridors in Gaza and for pauses in bombardments into and out of the enclave to enable access for aid, after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As leaders gather for a summit in Brussels on Thursday, diplomats and officials have spent days debating whether to call for a "humanitarian pause" or "pauses" in the plural. It calls for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses".

Countries such as France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Ireland had endorsed calls from the United Nations for a break in the conflict for humanitarian reasons. The compromise on "pauses" in the plural was meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys, rather than a formal ceasefire, diplomats said. headtopics.com

Diplomats said the text seemed to have broad acceptance among EU member countries but it was not clear whether leaders would demand any final changes before signing off on it. The crisis erupted with the EU already grappling with the fallout from another war in its neigbourhood - the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our meeting comes at a time of great global instability and insecurity, exacerbated most recently by developments in the Middle East," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, in an invitation letter to the summit. headtopics.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the summit by video link and support for Kyiv will have first place in the summit declaration.

