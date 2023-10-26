ECP Ready To Hold Polls: Schedule To Be Announced Soon After Delimitations Finalized

Referring to an interview by President Dr Arif Alvi to a private news channel the Election Commission in a statement said, it is fully prepared to hold General Polls.

The statement further said, schedule for the general polls will be announced immediately after announcement of the finalized delimitations and there is no doubt about it. The ECP said, first phase of delimitation has been completed and second phase of filing objection will be completed tomorrow. After this process the Election Commission will start hearing on the objections from 30th or 31first October.SCO Council Of Heads Of Govt Meet In Bishkek, As Chair Pakistan To Enhance Conne ...

