ECP decides to send notice to PM for removal of biased cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has decided to send a notice to caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on the issue of removal of biased members from the federal cabinet.

A five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the issue of removal of biased members from the federal cabinet. Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman appeared on behalf of the government.

The Chief Election Commissioner asked the Additional Attorney General if they could represent Ahad Cheema, Syed Tauqeer Shah, and Fawad Hasan Fawad to assist the commission. The Chief Election Commissioner said to issue a notice to the caretaker Prime Minister after which the hearing of the case was adjourned till October 31.The Election Commission has issued a directive to the Secretary of the... headtopics.com

Earlier, Election Commission has issued a directive to the Secretary of the Establishment Division, instructing the removal of both the Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC).The action took place following the letter penned by the Secretary Election Commission to the Secretary Establishment Division, demanding the removal of Islamabad IG and DC.

The specific directions involve the removal of DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan from their respective posts.

