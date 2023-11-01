ECP de-lists Pervez Musharraf's APML from political parties list

:

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM Interacts With Students In Lahore, ECP Has The Mandate To Announce Poll Date: KakarPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq says Election Commission has the mandate to announces date for the polls and the Caretaker Government is responsible to facilitate the Commission in holding free and fair elections in the country. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with students at Lahore University Of Management Sciences in Lahore.

SAMAATV: Ex-PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan PartyEx-minister met Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, discuss political situation of the country

BOLNETWORK: White Island: Firm found culpable for NZ volcano incidentFirm found culpable for NZ volcano incident in White Island. A total of thirteen parties were charged in connection with the disaster.

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsThe Islamabad High Court has issued notice to the parties and sought response on resident’s plea against the eviction illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

BOLNETWORK: Meera Opens Up About Family Health IssuesThe leading lady in Pakistani cinema is Meera. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Meera has a long list

