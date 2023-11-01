Eyebrows raised as Hiba Bukhari holds matchbox in hand

During the span of the shared pictures, taking the internet by storm, Hiba Bukhari can be seen decked up in a black-colored sleeping suit while seated on some pretty mat elaborated at some set, maybe?However, social media users seemed quite curious to find the actress with a regular orange-colored matchbox. some people admired her impressive action of incorporating the matchbox during the pictures while others offered various gossip in the comment section.

A netizen expressed doubt that Hiba Bukhari is going to be like a 'phopho' who is mostly assumed as a 'fiery character' in desi families. We cannot help but detect that Hiba Bukhari has posted the aforementioned photographs in order to promote her upcoming project which is going to air today at 9 PM as she stated in the caption: "Meet Alina tonight…. ?Only on @entexpresstv At 9 pm."

