Everyone except responsible of May 9 incidents will be interviewed: Rana Sanaullah

“I have seen zardari very closely during the 16 months of the PDM government. Zardari is a politician who moves as per the opportunities. Zardari will meet Nawaz Sharif if it deems fit to his interests,” Sanaullah said, adding that he believed PMLN and PPP should contest elections as per their own manifestos.

While talking about Kulbuhushan Yadav, he said he had given relief to Yadav keeping in view the May 9 incidents. To a question about a secret meeting of Nawaz Sharif with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, he said there had been no discussion about the meeting of Nawaz Sharif with the president in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He said he was not in position to make comments about the secret meeting. However, there was no issues if the president wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif after all he was a president of the country, he concluded.

