Environmental emergency declared in Punjab as smog crisis intensifies

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Smog issue to be taken up with India at diplomatic level: PM KakarISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Lahore smog crisis: Caretaker minister declines to declare school holidayThe Punjab Cabinet Committee convened its second meeting to discuss the escalating smog issue, but none of its members decided to shut down schools this week.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: LHC orders smog emergency declaration and crackdown on pollutersJustice Shahid Kareem issued the order

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM meets caretaker CM Punjab: Progress of development projects in Punjab discussed in the meetingPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi In the meeting, the progress of development projects in Punjab under the leadership of the caretaker provincial government was discussed.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: 178 brick kilns sealed over smogThe city district administration on Tuesday intensified the efforts to combat the growing smog problem in Lahore.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: No fireworks in world cup matches due to smog spectrePollution increases to alarming level in Mumbai and Delhi

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕