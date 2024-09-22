Engro Dolphins Nurpur Lions Ko 16 Runs Se Harata Hai

FAISALABAD - Engro Dolphins beat Nurpur Lions by 16 runs in the last league match of the Champions One-Day Cup here at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Sunday night. Despite the loss, the Lions have qualified for the playoff stage and will face Allied Bank Stallions on Wednesday’s eliminator. The Tuesday’s Qualifier will be played between UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Dolphins opening batters Mohammad Huraira and Muhammad Akhlaq laid the platform for a big score as they put on 63-ball 77-run second-wicket stand before the former departed in the 16th over. Faheem Ashraf‘s 30 off 20 including three sixes helped Dolphins cross the 300-run mark as they finished 326 all out in 49.3 overs. Aamir Jamal , Ahmed Daniyal and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the leading bowlers for Lions as Khushdil Shah and Sharoon Siraj picked up one wicket each.
Cricket Champions One-Day Cup Engro Dolphins Nurpur Lions Faisalabad
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »