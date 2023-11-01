England’s woes continue: Dawid Malan takes responsibility for subpar performance

The reigning World Cup winners, England, have suffered humiliation in India over the past 25 days. Jos Buttler’s squad has only triumphed once in six games, against a poor Bangladeshi team on October 10 at Dharamshala.
“Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” said Malan as quoted by the BBC.”As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope. We are being given everything we need to perform. “The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been, we just haven’t been able to find a way to get wins on the board.”
Malan continued by saying that it is sad that the team hasn’t performed up to standard and hasn’t played how they wanted to. “We’ve played six games now and we’ve not been anywhere near where we wanted to be,” said Malan. “It is disappointing from that point of view.“It is really hard to sum up. We just can’t seem to get anything going at the moment or any rhythm or momentum.
“We can’t put our finger on it and the disappointing thing is we’re not even competing in games at the moment.” It’s important to note that England is currently bottom in the World Cup points standings, meaning their chance to win the 2025
The English team’s only goal is to win the remaining games in order to at least have a chance of qualifying for the 2025 ICC event. Buttler’s men play Australia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan in their upcoming three games.Esports & Gaming News
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕