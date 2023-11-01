Emirates ID renewal fees and process: A guide for Pakistan nationals

Govt deprives masses of relief on petrol, diesel pricesSindh minister enhances public grievance resolution through integration of key services

BOLNETWORK: Emirates ID card renewal fee update for Pakistan citizens in November 2023In Dubai, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) is the official agency responsible Emirates ID cards

SAMAATV: What will happen to Afghan illegal immigrants in Pakistan after Nov 1?Afghan nationals can carry a limited amount of local currency, and the government has employed geo-fencing and collected data on their residence locations to facilitate the deportation process.

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.6 as per Pakistan Interbank.

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

