Elon Musk Statement in Favor of Gaza | Provide Starlink Internet in Palestine

Israel- Hamas War: Musk’s Starlink to Aid Global Connectivity for Relief GroupsElon Musk has announced that his satellite-based system Starlink “will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza”. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Is Starlink coming to Gaza after Israel communications cut off?Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced today that Starlink will facilitate connectivity to internationally recognized relief organizations in Gaza. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Palestine-Israel War: Who Out Of Touch With Staff, Health Facilities In Gaza : TedrosThe World Health Organization is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza. Who Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform x, the blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Gaza Current SituationLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was strongly supported by Pakistan. The Resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza after communications cut offAs internet and mobile communications facilities in the Palestinian territories were cut off, Israel escalated its bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕