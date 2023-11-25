Egypt's climate champion suggests extending financing scheme to hard-to-abate sectors

A financing scheme that draws on funding from Western donors to help developing countries shift to cleaner power generation could be mirrored for heavy industries and other hard-to-abate sectors, Egypt's climate champion said. Extending a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) structure to sectors including steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers made sense because of new European Union rules that would otherwise penalise developing world exporters, U.N.

Climate Change High-Level Champion Mahmoud Mohieldin said in an interview. The rules, under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), would have "serious implications" for countries exporting to Europe, said Mohieldin. "I'm checking countries including mine, and we see the significance of those four sectors including fertilisers during the last couple of years, they constitute a very significant share of trade of exports actually to the E





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Buy Any Brand Bike with Easy Monthly Payments & Zero MarkupMeezan Bank has introduced its Apni Bike Financing scheme, operating under the principles of the Shariah-compliant Musawammah mode.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Zero-Interest Financing Options for Popular Models by KIA and HondaKIA and Honda have unveiled innovative financing plans offer zero-interest financing options for popular car models

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

PIA, PSO forge agreement amid fuel crisisPSO extending PIA's credit limit by an additional Rs5 billion

ذریعہ: SAMAATV - 🏆 22. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris titleDjokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Ukraine says troops repel Russian attacks along front lineUkraine's military said its troops had repelled Russian assaults in widely separated sectors.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Southeast Asia's internet economy growth to slow in 2023Digital economy sectors are showing positive growth trajectories

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »