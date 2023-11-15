Efforts to Create Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Advance in Kenya

Efforts to create a landmark treaty to end global plastic pollution advanced Monday in Kenya’s capital as nations, plus petrochemical companies, environmentalists and others affected by the pollution gathered to discuss draft language for the first time. The gathering in Nairobi is the third in a compressed five-meeting schedule intended to complete negotiations by the end of next year.

“The urgency of addressing plastic pollution cannot be overstated,” said Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez, chair of the negotiating committee, at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi. “To bring a difference at the scale required, we must work collectively.” Kenya’s President William Ruto called the treaty “the first domino” in a shift away from plastic pollution. But the negotiations have been strained by concerns over delays in discussing the plastics issue at hand. In the last round of talks in Paris, talks stalled for about two days as some countries hampered discussion

:

DUNYANEWS: Explainer: Air pollution taking a heavy toll on healthExplainer: Air pollution taking a heavy toll on health

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Citizens urged to take precautions amid heavy smogSmog has engulfed Lahore as air pollution reached 'severe' levels in parts of Punjab's capital city.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Smog engulfs LahoreSmog has engulfed Lahore as air pollution reached 'severe' levels in parts of Punjab's capital city.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: North China smog to last until mid-November: state mediaA “moderate” pollution ranking still means pollutants in the air

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: No fireworks in world cup matches due to smog spectrePollution increases to alarming level in Mumbai and Delhi

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Lahore tops world's pollution list: alarming air pollution surgeLahore's air quality reaches dangerous levels, securing its position as the world's most polluted city. Stay informed on measures to stay safe.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »