Drunk Indian actor arrested for raising ruckus at police station

(Web Desk) - Prominent Malayali actor Vinayakan was arrested for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at the Ernakulam North police station.

Later, the actor was released on bail, officers at Ernakulam North police station said, adding that a case was filed against him for raising a ruckus and mouthing obscenities at the police. "The actor was in a drunken state. A case was registered after a policeman was assaulted, and the operations at the police station were impeded.

Vinayakan had called the police over to his residence last afternoon in a bid to resolve a family dispute.The actor later reached the North Police Station around 7pm where he was fined for smoking in the police station yard, sources said. He raised a ruckus after entering the police station. headtopics.com

Even as he was being escorted out of the police station for a medical examination, he was misbehaving with the officers, the police said.The case was filed under the bailable sections of the Kerala Police Act, and Vinayakan was released on bail at 10.30pm.PIA in a quagmire with flight operations in complete disorder

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

Arab Israeli actor arrested over Gaza social media postShe is accused of supporting terrorism,' her attorney says مزید پڑھ ⮕

Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charasSARGODHA: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect with 1.08 kg charas near Kot Fareed in Sargodha, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Police arrest murder suspect in record 'one-minute'Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested a suspect in the murder of another person just one minute after the crime was committed. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Philippines eyes multilateral effort to avert South China Sea clashesThe Philippines and China earlier this week accused each other of raising tensions مزید پڑھ ⮕

10-year-old boy arrested by Jhelum police in phone theft case10-year-old boy arrested in Jhelum in theft case مزید پڑھ ⮕

Four robbers arrested after 'encounters' with policeArms, valuables seized مزید پڑھ ⮕