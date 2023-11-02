Door-to-door search against illegal immigrants begins in Karachi

The operation involves the entire force of District East police, including a significant number of female police officers, who are participating in house-to-house searches. Meanwhile, in Quetta, approximately 500 migrants were transferred to a holding center, where the registration process for foreigners was completed late at night.Special arrangements have been made to cater to the needs of women and children in the holding centers, including provisions for food and drinks.

In Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, a substantial number of people, approximately 1,850, have voluntarily returned to their home country.However, 979 people are still residing in Azad Kashmir, and there are a total of 10,223 registered foreigners in the area.

The statistics reveal that 364 illegal residents from Muzaffarabad division, 237 from Poonch division, and 763 from Mirpur have chosen to leave voluntarily. Additionally, 110 registered individuals from Muzaffarabad, 81 from Poonch, and 293 from Mirpur have also departed.As of now, 591 illegal residents in Mirpur and 388 in Poonch continue to reside in Azad Kashmir without legal status.

:

BOLNETWORK: Deadline ends, crackdown commences against illegal immigrantsA massive crackdown against the illegal illegal immigrants has been initiated, following the expiry of deadline to leave the country by today.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Over 300 illegal immigrants arrested in Karachi so farThe police have arrested more than three hundred illegal immigrants in the metropolis today (Wednesday Nov 1) so far

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsThe Islamabad High Court has issued notice to the parties and sought response on resident’s plea against the eviction illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation of illegal immigrants: Deadline ends for illegal residents to leave PakistanDeadline has ended for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basis. The government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Baluchistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: KU, IoBM signs MoU to boost research, commercialization supportKARACHI: The University of Karachi and the Institute of Business Management University of Karachi inked a memorandum of understanding.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on illegal immigrants set to begin on Nov 2, says BugtiCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, beginning on November 2.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕