Donald Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order twice in Civil Fraud Act

Donald Trump was fined $10,000 for violating a gag order twice in the Civil Fraud Act.Trump was fined $5,000 for not removing a post that criticized the clerk earlier.Former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines once again on Wednesday when he was fined $10,000 by Justice Arthur Engoron, the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial.

Justice Engoron had initially imposed the gag order on October 3, after Trump posted a photo on social media of the judge’s top clerk with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat. In the post, Trump falsely referred to her as Schumer’s “girlfriend.”

It appeared that Trump was referring to his clerk, and Justice Engoron characterized these remarks as a "blatant" violation of the gag order. However, the judge and Trump's attorney, Christopher Kise, rejected the idea that the "partisan" individual Trump named was Cohen.

Trump, who is a leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, left the courtroom following the fine. When the gag order was first instituted, Justice Engoron had firmly stated that comments made against court staff were “unacceptable, inappropriate, and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”The Trump Organization, manipulated asset values and his net worth in an unlawful manner to deceive lenders and insurers in the trial, allegations revolve around claims that Trump and his family business. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Trump’s business empire.