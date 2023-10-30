Book premier held for Ishfaq Ahmad’s book on Prophet (PBUH) in TexasThe British government expressed regret for the abuses during 1952-1960.Kibore Cheruiyot Ngasura was part of a group of young men selected to sing for her near Lake Victoria in 1952, during Princess Elizabeth’s visit to Kenya.

They had hoped to appeal to her for the relocation of their parents from the detention camp in Gwassi, where members of the Talai clan had been held under suspicion of opposing British colonial rule for nearly two decades.Now, more than 70 years later, King Charles is set to visit Kenya on a state visit. Ngasura, now around 100 years old, has a message for the royal visitor, expressing a desire for compensation for the hardships they endured during the colonial period.

The injustices resulting from British colonization remain a present-day reality for some communities in western Kenya while Buckingham Palace has acknowledged “painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history.” headtopics.com

A 2021 U.N. report revealed that over half a million Kenyans in the region near Kericho had suffered gross human rights violations during British colonial rule, including unlawful killings and land expropriation.The British colonial administration took ancestral lands from Kenyan communities in the western highlands, granting them to British settlers. Much of this land has become tea plantations owned by multinational companies today.

Joel Kimetto, a representative of the Kipsigis ethnic group, to which the Talai clan belongs, pointed out that their people continue to live in poverty. The majority of their fertile lands were taken by the British, pushing them into hilly, rocky, and unproductive native reserves. headtopics.com

The British government expressed regret for the abuses during a 1952-1960 uprising in central Kenya and reached an out-of-court settlement in 2013 to compensate elderly Kenyans who suffered during “the emergency.” However, it has not addressed the claims raised by the Kipsigis and Talai.

