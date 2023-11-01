Did police raid LUMS University? Truth comes out

The Punjab Police chief stated that the videos making rounds on social media purporting to show a raid on the varsity are “fake,” and claimed that no official received any such instructions. It was an attempt, he said, to discredit the prime minister’s visit to the institution.Usman Anwar went on to say that the footage of police vans used in the fake video was a normal movement of the police far away from the varsity.

“Neither police raided the LUMS University, not it has any such plans,” he said and added action will be taken against those involved in making this video.

