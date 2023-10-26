Decision on PTI chairman’s bail plea in cipher case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its decision on the bail petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case on Friday.

The high court meanwhile disposed of an appeal filed by the PTI chairman against his indictment by the trial court in the cipher case.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer.

The defence lawyer said that they were provided the copies of challan on October 17 by the trial court and October 23 was fixed for framing charges.Proposed gas tariff increase won't affect 57pc consumers: ministerParvez Elahi remanded in ACE custody in illegal recruitments caseNo one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list headtopics.com

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against indictment in cipher caseThe Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plea against indictment in the cipher case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTI Big Corruption Scandal Exposed | Chairman PTI In Trouble | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Imran Khan challenges indictment in cipher casePetition says trial court indicted Imran Khan in haste, wants to complete trial in a rush مزید پڑھ ⮕

Red warrants issued for PTI's Zulfi Bukhari in Judicial Complex attack caseMeanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has taken note of petitions related to the audio leak involving Chairman PTI's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Zulfi Bukhari. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ATC issues perpetual arrest warrant for 10 PTI leaders in Judicial Complex attack caseThe Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued perpetual arrest warrants for 10 PTI leaders in the Judicial Complex attack case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Shahbaz Gill in sedition caseA District and Sessions Court of Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case. مزید پڑھ ⮕