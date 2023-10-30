Decision to deport illegal foreigners in line with sovereign laws, int’l norms: FO

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in response to a statement by the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR), said the decision was “in exercise of Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws, and compliant with applicable international norms and principles.”

The UNHCR had appealed to the Pakistani authorities to suspend the deportations as a November 1 deadline looms. “We have seen the press statement by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) applies to all illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan, irrespective of their nationality and country of origin,” she said in a statement.

Baloch said all foreign nationals legally residing or registered in Pakistan were beyond the purview of this Plan. “The Government of Pakistan takes its commitments towards protection and safety needs of those in vulnerable situations with utmost seriousness,” she said. She mentioned that the country’s record of the last 40 years in hosting millions of the Afghan brothers and sisters spoke for itself. headtopics.com

The FO spokesperson urged the international community to scale up collective efforts to address protracted refugee situations through advancing durable solutions as a matter of priority. “Pakistan will continue to work with our international partners to this end,” she said.

Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave countryTuesday is deadline for illegal foreigners to leave countryto leave the country and only two days are left in its expiry. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal emigrants to face comprehensive operation after November 1: Interior MinisterInterior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says that comprehensive operation will be conducted after November 1, for evacuation of illegal foreigners مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal Immigrants' Return: Sindh Govt Finalize Operational Plan For Illegal Migrants ReturnThe Sindh Government has finalized the operational plan of the illegal immigrants for returning to their country which will start from first November. It was decided in the meeting chaired by acting Sindh Home Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz at Karachi. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Benami properties of illegal immigrants identifiedThe security agencies have identified benami properties owned by illegal immigrants in Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave countryTuesday is the deadline for the illegal foreign nationals to leave the country and only one day is left in its expiry. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation Of Illegal Foreign Nationals: Government Will Not Extend Date After October 31 DeadlineLast two days are left for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31. Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕