Death anniversary of lyricist Tanveer Naqvi being observed today

Naqvi started his career from Mumbai film industry before his migration to Pakistan in 1947. Tanveer Naqvi wrote lyrics for over 200 movies. His famous songs ‘Awaz de kahan he’ and ‘Rang Laayega Shaheedon Ka Lahoo’ sung by Noor Jahan got extremely popular as well.Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston

:

DUNYANEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in HoustonDr Talat Jahan was stabbed to death in her apartment in ‘hate crime’ incident

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Google marks late Uncle Sargam's birth anniversary with a doodleToday is the 78th birthday of late Pakistani cartoonist Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam.

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: October 31: PKR closing exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUDThe closing rate of today will be the opening rate of every currency next day.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Nerdle Answer Today: Tuesday 31 October 2023Today’s Nerdle challenge offers a distinct shift from Wordle, focusing on assessing your math proficiency

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Quordle Answer Today: Tuesday 31 October 2023Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for October 31: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle,

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Nerdle Answer Today: Sunday 29 October 2023Today’s Nerdle challenge offers a distinct shift from Wordle, focusing on assessing your math proficiency. These equations can prove

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕