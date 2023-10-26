De Kock still going his own way with World Cup run-spree

MUMBAI (AFP) – If the World Cup represents Quinton de Kock's farewell to one-day internationals, then the South Africa opener is bowing out in style.

Scores of 100 and 109 powered the Proteas to wins over both Sri Lanka and Australia, with De Kock's superb 174 on Tuesday the cornerstone of South Africa's 149-run rout of Bangladesh in Mumbai. A star of the lucrative Twenty20 franchise circuit, the left-hander may still be available for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

"I've played a lot of cricket already," said De Kock, a veteran of 54 Tests and almost three times as many ODIs, prior to the World Cup "I am a bit more tired than satisfied," said De Kock, off the field for the entire Bangladesh innings after a bout of cramp. headtopics.com

"We all know Quinton to be the free-spirited guy that he is, but he actually has a fantastic cricket brain on him," said Markram, deputising as skipper for the ill Temba Bavuma. Fellow batsman Markram added: "You never want to clip his (De Kock's) wings really. You just want to let him fly."

De Kock's position was motivated not so much out of opposition to the cause as the way it was handled by CSA.That incident followed something of an uncomfortable spell for De Kock as South Africa captain in all three formats. headtopics.com

"I basically play what's in front of me," he said. "You can look at videos, but it's not the same as being in the middle."

