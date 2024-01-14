Developing countries' debt issuance sparks hope for market access

LONDON (Reuters/Web Desk) – A $30 billion gush of debt issuance by developing countries since the start of the year is sparking hope that some of the more pressed emerging market nations might be able to regain market access in 2024. Recent falls in global interest rates combined with a relatively lean couple of years for EM borrowers has seen the usual January parade of governments embarking on their funding rounds turn into something of a frenzy.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has already issued $12 billion of dollar-denominated bonds and the world's largest EM borrower, Mexico, scored its biggest ever debt sale at a punchy $7.5 billion, says Reuters. Poland, Indonesia and Hungary have all been in the market too while companies have been busy flogging nearly $20 billion of their own debt, taking overall EM issuance past the $50 billion mark.But wait. One has to understand what the government bonds are, although many of you already know the details. Simply put, the government bonds are borrowing instruments floated in global markets to get loan in exchange of an attractive return rat





Higher Food Prices Fuel Inflation and Interest Rates in Developing NationsInflation has been affecting the overwhelming majority of people around the globe, including Pakistan, but it is the higher food prices – besides the increased power and gas tariffs as well as fuel prices – which are proving to be most disturbing aspect for them. At the same time, increase in food prices are sustaining and fuelling the overall inflation which in turn mean there won’t be any rate cuts soon – a continuation of the monetary tightening as advocated by top financial institutions and central banks. Hence, interest rates will stay at the record high levels in Pakistan and other developing nations as well as poorest countries which are worst affected by this trend amid currency devaluation and higher import costs due to the increase in commodity prices in global markets. Therefore, they will remain stuck in the vicious circle of higher inflation and interest rates with no hope for revitalising their economies. One must remember that the low-income groups form the largest share of population in developing and poor nations

