Deepfake Images Pose Threat to Women in Asia

There was the Bollywood star in skin-tight lycra, the Bangladeshi politician filmed in a bikini and the young Pakistani woman snapped with a man. None was real, but all three images were credible enough to unleash lust, vitriol – and even allegedly a murder, underlining the sophistication of generative artificial intelligence, and the threats it poses to women across Asia.

The two videos and the photo were deepfake, and went viral in a vibrant social mediascape that is struggling to come to grips with the technology that has the power to create convincing copies that can upend real lives. Meanwhile, the trend is alarming for Pakistan which is holding elections on February 8, as deepfake makes it easier to spread fake news and it has already witnessed the May 9 episode where"We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that has garnered more than 6.2 million view





Palestinian Officials Condemn Israel over Stripped Detainees in GazaPalestinian, Arab and Muslim officials condemn Israel after images of stripped detainees in Gaza circulate on social media. Calls for international intervention to secure their release.

Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'The platform is flooded with violent videos and images – some real but many fake

Disinformation surge threatens to fuel Israel-Hamas conflictThere are numerous cases of social media posts using fake images and information about the conflict

Latest News Photo, News Pictures, Latest Photos Gallery on NewsDaily Pakistan News In Pictures: News stories and topical issues using the most striking images from around the world

FM Jilani delivers remarks at Asia Society: Pakistan's biggest concern is terror threat from TTPCaretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has apprised the international community that Pakistan's biggest concern is enhanced terror threat from Tehreek-i-Taliban. While delivering his remarks at Asia Society, Jalil Abbas Jilani presented the stance of Pakistan on Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan wants peaceful coexistence in the region, adding that Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghanistan after withdrawal. He further elaborated that we are hosting close to 4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan. He told the audience that we share international community’s concerns of human rights in Afghanistan. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fight against terrorism, and extremism. Foreign Minister said the entire global community is victim and we have to act together. Talking about Pakistan-US relations, Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan has been part of every initiative of U.S. Caretaker Foreign Minister said in last 2 years, two important transformations taken place between Pak-US ties. Jalil Abbas Jilani said security and defense cooperation remains an important pillar in Pakistan-US relations. Foreign Minister said Pakistani American community played key role in efforts to build strong ties with U.S. Foreign Minister said the challenges world is facing require a collective response. Referring to Pakistan-India ties, Foreign Minister said Pakistan wants peaceful ties with India. Jalil Abbas Jilani lamented that unfortunately, Pakistan’s positive outreach had been met with negativity. India’s illegal actions in IIOJK have further deteriorated ties between two countries. Jalil Abbas added that religious extremism in India has created complications. Talking about Pakistan-China relations, Foreign Minister said China is Pakistan’s major investor. Explaining his position on Ukraine, Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s position on Ukraine is guided by our belief in amicable resolutions of conflicts. We recognize importance of international cooperation. Jali

