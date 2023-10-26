Car drivers torture NEW Zealand city with Celine Dion songs

WELLINGTON (AFP) – Car drivers armed with a playlist of Celine Dion songs have been plaguing residents of a small New Zealand city for months on end with loud, late-night "siren battles".

The beloved Canadian singer's melodies lose their charm when blared at high volume as late as 2 am, say the sleepless residents of Porirua, north of Wellington and home to 60,000 people.Siren battles have erupted in parts of New Zealand for at least seven years.

Local media have reported on contestants – often people with family links to Pacific Island nations – using large siren-type speakers on cars and even bicycles to drown each other out with their powerful systems."They like anyone with a high pitch and great tone in their voice," she said. headtopics.com

In Porirua, people have had enough of hearing the power ballads, including "My Heart Will Go On" and "It's All Coming Back To Me Now"."It's really loud music. They only play a quarter of the song, so it's like having a turntable and it comes screeching out."

Competing cars park with their engines running, blasting out music before moving to avoid police, Baker said."It's happening down in our city centre, which is like a basin, so the noise just goes out like a drum to all the suburbs," she said.Nearly 300 disgruntled residents have so far signed a petition on the website change.org demanding Porirua City Council put a stop to it. headtopics.com

"There is a petition coming my way, but I have already had lots of emails and complaints through," Baker said."Although I enjoy Celine Dion in the comfort of my lounge and at my volume, I do not enjoy hearing fragments of it stopping and starting at any time between 7 pm and 2 am," she said.

