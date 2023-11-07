Caretaker Prime Minister assures support to Election Commission for free and fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the government will provide all kinds of support to the Election Commission to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country and ensure the provision of all necessary resources. He was talking to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja who called on him in Islamabad today.

In the meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner briefed the Prime Minister on the preparations of the Commission regarding the conduct of general elections. The Chief Election Commissioner also invited the Prime Minister to visit the Election Commission to review the preparations for the general elections. The Chief Election Commissioner informed the Prime Minister that lists of polling stations and polling staff have been prepared.He said the process of updating electoral lists is in the final phases and they will soon be dispatched to all respective districts. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Election Commissioner of the caretaker government’s all out support in provision of funds and security for the elections

