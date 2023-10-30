Canadian Khalistan Referendum voting includes over 200,000 Sikhs

.The PRC will make an announcement regarding the results.The Khalistan Referendum held in Surrey British Columbia, was attended by almost 200,000 Sikh Canadians. It was organized in memory of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed on June 18 by Indian agents outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Pannun declared, “This is a war between Punjab and India in which the occupying force is using the violence while Sikhs are using the votes. SFJ is not taking down India with the bullets at this time, instead we are using ballots, the most potent weapon of this century to kill the Indian system which is responsible for the genocide of tens of thousands of Sikhs.”

Around 140,000 Sikhs from Canada participated in the referendum’s initial phase in September of this year at the same Gurdwara. A second phase was conducted on October 29 due to the fact that thousands of individuals were not able to vote at the time. headtopics.com

Pannun stated: “While the October 29 voting centre in Surrey BC was dedicated to Shaheed Nijjar who sacrificed his life struggling for the liberation of Punjab through the Khalistan Referendum, the upcoming voting centres will be dedicated to Shaheed Ravinder Singh Pannu, Shaheed Bhupinder Singh Kooner, and Shaheed Balbir Singh Khaira, all Canadian Sikhs, to honour their sacrifice during the armed phase of Khalistan movement.

Nijjar was close to Pannun and served as Chief Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada.