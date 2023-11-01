Cameroon Women’s Football Team Advances to Third Round of Olympic Qualifier

The drama unfolded at the Reunification Stadium in Douala, the heart of Cameroon’s commercial hub, during a highly anticipated second-round match on Tuesday evening. The first leg had seen Uganda take a commanding 2-0 lead, putting them in a favorable position. However, the Indomitable Lionesses proved their mettle and mounted an incredible turnaround in the return leg.
Striker Njoya Ajara ignited the home crowd’s spirits by giving Cameroon the lead in the first half, narrowing the aggregate deficit. The tension mounted as the game progressed, and midfielder Monique Ngock further stoked the fire by adding a crucial second goal at the start of the second half, leveling the tie on aggregate.
With the scores now tied, extra time became the battleground for supremacy. In a breathtaking moment, Falone Meffometou struck the winning goal that completed the miraculous comeback for Cameroon, securing their place in the next phase of the competition.
Cameroon’s head coach, Jean Baptiste Bisseck, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of their journey. He assured fans and supporters that the team would remain focused and continue to work diligently to build confidence.
The Indomitable Lionesses’ next challenge will be against the formidable Super Falcons of Nigeria, a team with a rich history of success in African women’s football. Only two African teams will earn the honor of representing the continent at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, making the upcoming clash between Cameroon and Nigeria a pivotal moment in their quest for Olympic glory.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕