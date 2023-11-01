CTD arrests MQM-L target killer in Karachi

The spokesperson said the arrested suspect had murdered a member of opponent group on ethnic basis in 2011 in Ajmer Nagri area with his accomplices. In 2012, the suspect killed a worker of political party, Shah Rukh, the spokesperson added. He murdered another political worker Abid in North Karachi in 2012, he said.

The MQM-L target killer slayed a political party activist Talha in 2012 and another political worker and an unidentified woman in Surjani Town in 2013.Advertisement

