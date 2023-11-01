COAS Gen Asim calls on President of Azerbaijan, military leadership

The visit is aimed at enhancing military to military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries. During the meetings, COAS Gen Asim emphasized on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training.

He appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.During visit to the General Staff Headquarters, Gen Asim was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour. COAS also laid floral wreath at Alley of Martyrs at Baku.

