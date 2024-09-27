COAS Asim Munir: پاکستان کی روشن مستقبل میں یقین رکھیں

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir remarked that naysayers who made failed efforts towards creating despair and despondency in the society have been defeated through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Participants expressed confidence and praised SIFC for its role towards achieving the positive economic indicators, which are providing an enabling environment for further economic growth. COAS also visited the Karachi Corps area of responsibility, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and key training initiatives undertaken by the Army.

