COAS visits Azerbaijan: General Asim Munir holds meeting with Azerbaijani President

The visit is aimed at enhancing military to military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries. During the visit, the Army Chief called on President of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister & Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.

During the meetings, the Army Chief emphasized on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. He appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level. During visit to the General Staff Headquarters, he was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour.Israeli Atrocities On Gazans: President Denounces Use Of Brutal Force On Civilia ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: COAS Gen Asim calls on President of Azerbaijan, military leadershipGeneral Syed Asim Munir called on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, military leaders on Wednesday during his official visit to Azerbaijan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

EXPRESSNEWSPK: ہیش ٹیگ# سیاست ۔ 30 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءSiyasat With Farwa Waheed | Ali Muhammad Khan | Nadeem Afzal Chan | Munir Akram | 30 October 2023

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Nawaz Sharif to chair PMLN’s General Council meeting on Nov 4The general council meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (N) will be held in Raiwind on Saturday, November 4.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Molana Tariq Jameel Son Death Revaltion | Asim Jameel Exclusive InterviewLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Asim Jamil's death ignites discussion on mental healthCelebrities speak their mind on depression

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Azerbaijan vows to enhance mutual cooperation with PakistanPolitical and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged Pakistan's continued support and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕