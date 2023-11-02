COAS visits Azerbaijan: General Asim Munir holds meeting with Azerbaijani President

The visit is aimed at enhancing military to military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries. During the visit, the Army Chief called on President of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister & Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.
During the meetings, the Army Chief emphasized on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. He appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level. During visit to the General Staff Headquarters, he was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour.
