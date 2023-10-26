COAS urges youth to stay aware against hostile propaganda

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday emphasised youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through a soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief said this while addressing the participants of the 25th National Security Workshop who visited GHQ on Thursday. The COAS said that the armed forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours, InshAllah, with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

Gen Asim Munir emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society has greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan. headtopics.com

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, he expressed, “Safety and security of each Pakistani are of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

The COAS also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially SIFC. He said, “Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability”. headtopics.com

Earlier, during the visit, the participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and the national security environment.

