CM Punjab Visits DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura: Inquires About Facilities, Expresses Displeasure With CEO Health

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura at night.

The Chief Minister visited the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities. He expressed displeasure with the CEO Health Sheikhupura after receiving complaints and formed a committee under the Chairmanship Of Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura and sought a complete report.

The Chief Minister also ordered the immediate refund of the money of the patients who ordered new medicines from abroad. Earlier, the Chief Minister also met former Mian Javed Latif and expressed his condolences on the death of his brother. headtopics.com

