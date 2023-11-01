CJP Isa wants to know who was mastermind of Faizabad sit-in

Referring to former Pemra chief Alam’s statement, the CJP observed that all institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), were not independent. The Chief Justice then asked; to whom the committee will present its report. The AGP said it will submit its report to the Ministry of Defence and the Supreme Court.Justice Minallah asked the AGP whether he could justify that what was happening in the country is according to the constitution.

“The TORs do not specify the method and scope of inquiry. We dictate and your job is to execute,” he said. Chief Justice Isa remarked that if this was not so, then the notification of the commission was a mere piece of paper.

The chief justice stressed that the inquiry should also reveal why everyone appealed the 2019 verdict.

