Cyprus prepares for a potential migrant influx due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

The Pournara reception camp — on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia — will see an increase in staffing to adequately provide needed care to new arrivals and expedite asylum application processing, Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in a statement.

Authorities have evaluated different venues where migrants could be accommodated if arrivals exceed the capacity of the center and would immediately ask the European Union to dispatch more personnel to help process asylum applications, the statement said.

Nearly 200 migrants arrived in Cyprus aboard four separate boats on Saturday alone, likely setting sail from Lebanon which is 108 miles (174 kilometers) from the country’s eastern coastline - reported state broadcaster CyBC.

Regular clashes have flared up between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon since the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas erupted following the latter’s deadly Oct. 7 attack.

According to the most recent official statistics, migrant arrivals by boat in August and September more than tripled from the same period last year. Russian ex-president mocks Carlsberg after brewer says its business was stolenCJP Isa wants to know who was mastermind of Faizabad sit-in

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: US Resists Ceasefire Pleas in Israel-Gaza ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s West-backed genocide of Gazans causes wars against JewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Sunak convenes Cobra to discuss Israel-Gaza conflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel-Hamas escalation can drive up oil prices up to $150 or Rs45,000 per barrelThe World Bank (WB) has warned that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to a dramatic surge in global oil prices exceeding $150 per barrel.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel-Hamas escalation can drive oil prices up to $150 or Rs45,000 per barrelThe World Bank (WB) has warned that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to a dramatic surge in global oil prices exceeding $150 per barrel.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕