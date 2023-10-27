Customs officials torture oil tanker driver to death in Karachi

A driver of a private company Bashir was driving the oil tanker. The closed-circuit TV (CCTV) shows a Customs vehicle following the tanker before pulling it off. After a while, the Customs vehicle is seen speeding away.

Another footage shows Customs officials taking the driver to a nearby hospital. They left the body in the hospital and fled away. Owner of the private company said his driver was murdered by Customs officials. He said they were trying to snatch the tanker full of oil from his driver. Upon refusing to give them tanker key, the officials subjected Bashir to torture which claimed his life. He said he would lodge a case against the suspects.

