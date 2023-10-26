Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – October 26, 2023

The final exchange rate of a currency for that day is issued at 5pm.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the interbank closing exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 26, 2023.

