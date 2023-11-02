Crimes against journalists: Int’l day to end impunity being observed today

To mark the day, international federation of journalists called on governments across the world to condemn, investigate, and arrest those who kill, harass and intimidate journalists.The UN General Assembly through a resolution proclaimed November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on this day in 2013.Anti-Sikh Riots In India: Modi Govt Jailed Thousands Of Sikhs During Farmers' Pr ..

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall EnvoysThe world seems to be awakening to the Israel's inhuman atrocities on helpless Palestinians as Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in protest against its crimes against humanity.

DUNYANEWS: Death anniversary of lyricist Tanveer Naqvi being observed todayTanveer Naqvi wrote songs for over 200 movies

SAMAATV: October 31: PKR closing exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUDThe closing rate of today will be the opening rate of every currency next day.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day: 76th Independence Day Being Celebrated TodayThe 76th independence day of Gilgit Baltistan is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm and national fervor. People will recall the sacrifices of their forefathers and tell the present generation about the invaluable freedom achieved as a result of those sacrifices.

BOLNETWORK: Deadline ends, crackdown commences against illegal immigrantsA massive crackdown against the illegal illegal immigrants has been initiated, following the expiry of deadline to leave the country by today.

SAMAATV: PKR rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUD, INRThe Pakistani currency exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UK Pound Sterling (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), European Euro (EUR), and other foreign currencies on November 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

