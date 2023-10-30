Court seeks arguments in illegal marriage case from PTI lawyer

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case.The court adjourned the further hearing until November 4.Islamabad: The court sought arguments from the lawyer of the former prime minister in the case of Iddat Nikah against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bushra Bibi, Bol News reported.
The assistant advocate said that a request for the adjournment of the hearing has been filed, on which the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till November 4.The case related to marriage of Chairman PTI heard. Chairman PTI's lawyer...Earlier, the Civil Judge of Islamabad summoned Chairman PTI in his personal capacity for the upcoming hearing in the Un-Islamic Nikah case.
The lawyer said that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the PTI Chairman to be moved to Adiala Jail. The Chairman PTI is in the custody of the state.