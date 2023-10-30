Court seeks arguments in illegal marriage case from PTI lawyer

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case.The court adjourned the further hearing until November 4.Islamabad: The court sought arguments from the lawyer of the former prime minister in the case of Iddat Nikah against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bushra Bibi, Bol News reported.

The illegal marriage case against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi was heard in the District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad.During the hearing, Chairman PTI’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, appeared in court as an assistant advocate and stated that Sher Afzal Marwat is abroad until November 4.

The assistant advocate said that a request for the adjournment of the hearing has been filed, on which the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till November 4.The case related to marriage of Chairman PTI heard. Chairman PTI's lawyer...Earlier, the Civil Judge of Islamabad summoned Chairman PTI in his personal capacity for the upcoming hearing in the Un-Islamic Nikah case. headtopics.com

The case related to the marriage of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi was heard. Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court of the Civil Judge. Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat requested the court to adjourn the hearing and said that Chairman PTI should be directed to appear before the court.

The lawyer said that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the PTI Chairman to be moved to Adiala Jail. The Chairman PTI is in the custody of the state.

