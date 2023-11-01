Court rejects PTI chairman’s brother-in-law’s bail in land case

The bail of Chairman PTI’s brother-in-law Ahad Majeed was rejected in the Layyah Land Scam. Anti-Corruption Spokesman said that Anti-Corruption is investigating the sister and brother-in-law of Chairman PTI. On behalf of the Anti-Corruption Team, evidence was given to Special Judge Anti-Corruption Dera Ghazi Khan(DGK).

The spokesman said that the honorable court heard the arguments from both sides and gave the decision to reject the bail. The former Prime Minister’s sister and brother-in-law forcibly bought land from the owners in Layyah and the land ownership was changed by using illegal influence.

Anti-corruption spokesman said that the accused got the land in their name by forging the official records. Ahad Majeed threatened some owners and got the land in their name.

Dr. Uzma and her husband Ahad Majeed had given bail from the court. However, Ahad Majeed and the other accused will be arrested and presented in court.Earlier, A local court of Tank sent PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-day judicial remand.The court approved 14-day judicial remand of PTI leader, who was arrested in a case has been registered in City Police Station.

