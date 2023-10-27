Control room established to monitor evacuation of illegal immigrants

The control room will be active round the clock from October 31 to November 3, according to the notification.

The evacuation of illegal immigrants from Sindh is part of a larger effort by the Pakistani government to crack down on illegal immigration. Pakistan has set a November 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants including hundreds of thousands of Afghans to leave the country or face forcible expulsion.Islamabad alleges that Afghan nationals carried out over a dozen suicide bombings this year.

Some 20,000 or more Afghans who fled the 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan are in Pakistan awaiting the processing of their applications for US Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) or resettlement in the United States as refugees. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, district administration, police, prosecution, and jail administration will be given special authority. From November 1, they can arrest and deport illegal Afghan citizens. Recently, United States (US) also urged Pakistan to allow Afghans seeking protection to enter the country.

"We strongly encourage Afghanistan's neighbours, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations ... to provide humanitarian assistance," a US State Department spokesperson told reporters as reported by Reuters. headtopics.com

