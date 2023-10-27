Commander of Air Force & Air Defence UAE calls on Air Chief

The meeting covered wide array of matters pertaining to geo-strategic.Commander of Air Force UAE also visited different installations.ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation, led by Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force & Air Defence of the United Arab Emirates, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting covered a wide array of matters pertaining to geo-strategic environment, regional security and the aspect of exploring new avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation. On his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi. He was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF in his office. During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive aimed at augmenting current operational capability in the domains of Cyber, Space, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Niche technologies. headtopics.com

He also highlighted various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. Appreciating the participation of UAE Air Force contingent in PAF’s multi-national Exercise Indus Shield, the Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation, joint exercises and training domains.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military exercises and exchange programs with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer ties between Air Forces of both the brotherly countries.The 75th martyrdom anniversary Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being... headtopics.com

