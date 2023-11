Clocks across the UK will be set back by one hour tonight

29/10/2023 9:38 AM SAMAATV

Clocks across the UK will be set back by one hour tonight at 2 o'clock, as is customary during the seasonal transition to winter time. This will increase the time difference between the UK and Pakistan from 4 to 5 hours. The practice of turning back the clocks will continue until March 31 next year.