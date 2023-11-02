Climate’s ‘Catch-22’: Reducing pollution heats up planet

China’s extensive efforts to combat pollution, primarily driven by the reduction of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from coal plants, have resulted in a nearly 90% decrease in SO2 emissions, leading to a significant reduction in premature deaths, as supported by Chinese official data and health studies.

This situation presents a complex dilemma, as Patricia Quinn, an atmospheric chemist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), describes it: “It’s this Catch-22. We want to clean up our air for air quality purposes, but, by doing that, we’re increasing warming.”

Paulo Artaxo, an environmental physicist and lead author of the IPCC’s recent report on short-lived climate pollutants, underscores the significance of aerosols in masking a substantial portion of the planet’s warming: “Aerosols are masking one-third of the heating of the planet. If you implement technologies to reduce air pollution, this will accelerate – very significantly – global warming in the short term.

The relationship between the reduction of sulfur dioxide and global warming was previously highlighted by the IPCC in a 2021 report, suggesting that, without the solar shield of SO2 pollution, the global average temperature would already have increased by 1.6 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius limit considered critical for avoiding irreversible and catastrophic climate changes.

In contrast, reducing air pollution is a vital priority to mitigate the immediate dangers it poses to public health.China initiated a comprehensive “war on pollution” in response to President Xi Jinping’s commitment to addressing environmental issues, which resulted in substantial reductions in SO2 emissions and a rise in temperatures. This has raised concerns about potential climate impacts.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DUNYANEWS: No fireworks in world cup matches due to smog spectrePollution increases to alarming level in Mumbai and Delhi

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: North China smog to last until mid-November: state mediaA “moderate” pollution ranking still means pollutants in the air

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Air quality concerns prompt ban on fireworks in Mumbai and Delhi World Cup fixturesThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a ban on fireworks at Cricket World Cup matches in Mumbai and New Delhi due to hazardous pollution levels.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Alkhidmat Foundation plants 10,000 saplings in tribute to Gaza martyrsAlkhidmat Foundation's mega plantation drive, with the participation of volunteers and international organizations, honors Gaza martyrs and aims to combat pollution through tree plantation

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

WAQTNEWSTV: اسلام آباد میں ڈینگی وائرس کے مزید 22 کیسز رپورٹوفاقی دارالحکومت اسلام آباد میں ڈینگی وائرس کے مزید 22 کیسز رپورٹ ہوئے، ڈی ایچ او کے مطابق اسلام آباد میں ڈینگی مریضوں کی تعداد 2 ہزار 237 ہو گئی ، ڈینگی مریضوں میں 66 فیصد مرد اور 34 فیصد خواتین ہیں، اسلام آباد کے دیہی علاقوں میں ڈینگی کے 10 کیسز سامنے آئے۔اسلام آباد کے شہری علاقوں میں ڈینگی کیسز کی تعداد 816 ہو گئی ،ڈی ایچ او کے مطابق اسلام آباد...

ذریعہ: Waqtnewstv | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gold prices in Pakistan today: Nov 1, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Remains stable in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕