China’s extensive efforts to combat pollution, primarily driven by the reduction of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from coal plants, have resulted in a nearly 90% decrease in SO2 emissions, leading to a significant reduction in premature deaths, as supported by Chinese official data and health studies.
This situation presents a complex dilemma, as Patricia Quinn, an atmospheric chemist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), describes it: “It’s this Catch-22. We want to clean up our air for air quality purposes, but, by doing that, we’re increasing warming.”
Paulo Artaxo, an environmental physicist and lead author of the IPCC’s recent report on short-lived climate pollutants, underscores the significance of aerosols in masking a substantial portion of the planet’s warming: “Aerosols are masking one-third of the heating of the planet. If you implement technologies to reduce air pollution, this will accelerate – very significantly – global warming in the short term.
The relationship between the reduction of sulfur dioxide and global warming was previously highlighted by the IPCC in a 2021 report, suggesting that, without the solar shield of SO2 pollution, the global average temperature would already have increased by 1.6 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius limit considered critical for avoiding irreversible and catastrophic climate changes.
In contrast, reducing air pollution is a vital priority to mitigate the immediate dangers it poses to public health.China initiated a comprehensive “war on pollution” in response to President Xi Jinping’s commitment to addressing environmental issues, which resulted in substantial reductions in SO2 emissions and a rise in temperatures. This has raised concerns about potential climate impacts.
