Citi names Nancy Bertrand private bank head for Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has named Nancy Bertrand as the head of its private bank in Canada, succeeding Bob McGuire who retired earlier this month, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Bertrand, who takes the role effective immediately, will be responsible for leading Citi Private Bank's growth in Canada which caters to high-net-worth individuals. She most recently served as a private banker leading a team in Toronto and Montréal, advising ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations, and single-family offices. She joined Citi Private Bank in 2006 and has held a number of senior positions.BOJ to end negative interest rates in 2024, more economists sayPetrol prices likely to be increased by Rs2.

